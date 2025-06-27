Delhi Enhances Medico-Legal Case Management

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given a nod to a new initiative aimed at linking police stations with hospitals across the city, focusing on enhancing the management of Medico Legal Cases (MLCs). The plan seeks to provide quicker medical and forensic support in emergencies, including crimes like rape and road accidents.

The initiative was developed through extensive collaboration among Delhi Police, the Home Department, and the Health and Family Welfare Department. An official indicated that the process began with Delhi Police proposing a list of police stations and their linked hospitals, accompanied by alternatives, with the Health Department crafting a proposal to address medico-legal case management challenges.

A dedicated committee analyzed optimal linkages to minimize delays in medical treatment and examinations. Their recommendations were vetted by the Home Department and the Law Department to ensure alignment with legal standards. This cross-departmental effort aims to align medical resources under the new BNSS Act, 2023 for efficient handling of medico-legal cases.

