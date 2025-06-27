Left Menu

Delhi Enhances Medico-Legal Case Management

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a plan to link police stations with hospitals for managing Medico Legal Cases (MLCs) in Delhi, aiming to provide faster medical and forensic aid to victims. This decision follows a collaborative review by Delhi Police, the Home Department, and Health Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:29 IST
Delhi Enhances Medico-Legal Case Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given a nod to a new initiative aimed at linking police stations with hospitals across the city, focusing on enhancing the management of Medico Legal Cases (MLCs). The plan seeks to provide quicker medical and forensic support in emergencies, including crimes like rape and road accidents.

The initiative was developed through extensive collaboration among Delhi Police, the Home Department, and the Health and Family Welfare Department. An official indicated that the process began with Delhi Police proposing a list of police stations and their linked hospitals, accompanied by alternatives, with the Health Department crafting a proposal to address medico-legal case management challenges.

A dedicated committee analyzed optimal linkages to minimize delays in medical treatment and examinations. Their recommendations were vetted by the Home Department and the Law Department to ensure alignment with legal standards. This cross-departmental effort aims to align medical resources under the new BNSS Act, 2023 for efficient handling of medico-legal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025