Bangladesh to Overcome Political Stigma: 20,000 Cases to Be Withdrawn

In a significant move, Bangladesh's law adviser, Asif Nazrul, has declared that his ministry will withdraw 20,000 cases deemed false or politically motivated in the next six months. The announcement aligns with efforts under the interim government of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to alleviate the burden on those affected.

The initiative is seen as a bold step to address political grievances, with approximately 12,000 cases already recommended for withdrawal. This decision reportedly impacts around 300,000 individuals whose lives have been disrupted by these charges.

The process involves an inter-ministerial committee, led by Nazrul, which meticulously evaluates lists and documents from district-level committees and the ministry's solicitor wing. Political parties are also encouraged to expedite the process by submitting lists of relevant cases.

