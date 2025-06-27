Left Menu

Bangladesh to Overcome Political Stigma: 20,000 Cases to Be Withdrawn

Bangladesh's law adviser, Asif Nazrul, announced the withdrawal of at least 20,000 false and politically motivated cases within six months. This initiative, under the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus, will release the implicated individuals from stigma and suffering, impacting approximately 300,000 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant move, Bangladesh's law adviser, Asif Nazrul, has declared that his ministry will withdraw 20,000 cases deemed false or politically motivated in the next six months. The announcement aligns with efforts under the interim government of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to alleviate the burden on those affected.

The initiative is seen as a bold step to address political grievances, with approximately 12,000 cases already recommended for withdrawal. This decision reportedly impacts around 300,000 individuals whose lives have been disrupted by these charges.

The process involves an inter-ministerial committee, led by Nazrul, which meticulously evaluates lists and documents from district-level committees and the ministry's solicitor wing. Political parties are also encouraged to expedite the process by submitting lists of relevant cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

