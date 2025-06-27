Delhi Court Overturns Conviction Due to Lack of Evidence

A Delhi court has overturned the convictions of two men implicated in a 2017 theft case, citing insufficient circumstantial evidence linking them to the crime.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey reviewed the appeals against a magistrate's July 2023 decision that convicted them under Sections 380 and 411 of the IPC. One of the convicts, Suraj, had died following his conviction.

The court found fault with the prosecution's case, noting that neither the exact date of the alleged theft was known, nor was the involvement of all potential witnesses adequately explored. The recovery process also lacked transparency, as no independent witness or verified video documentation was presented.

