Allahabad High Court's Stance on Live-In Relationships

The Allahabad High Court highlighted the conflict between live-in relationships and traditional Indian middle-class values, granting bail to a man charged with sexual exploitation under false marriage pretenses. The court expressed concerns over the disproportionate effects on women and noted the growing number of related cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Allahabad High Court has spotlighted the clash between modern live-in relationships and the established norms of Indian middle-class society.

In a recent bail hearing, Justice Siddharth expressed concerns while releasing Shane Alam, accused of misleading a woman with a promise of marriage, on bail.

The court condemned the societal impact on women, where broken live-ins challenges their prospects for future relationships, and noted the alarming increase in such legal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

