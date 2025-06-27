Allahabad High Court's Stance on Live-In Relationships
The Allahabad High Court highlighted the conflict between live-in relationships and traditional Indian middle-class values, granting bail to a man charged with sexual exploitation under false marriage pretenses. The court expressed concerns over the disproportionate effects on women and noted the growing number of related cases.
The Allahabad High Court has spotlighted the clash between modern live-in relationships and the established norms of Indian middle-class society.
In a recent bail hearing, Justice Siddharth expressed concerns while releasing Shane Alam, accused of misleading a woman with a promise of marriage, on bail.
The court condemned the societal impact on women, where broken live-ins challenges their prospects for future relationships, and noted the alarming increase in such legal cases.
