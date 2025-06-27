Allahabad High Court's Stance on Live-In Relationships

The Allahabad High Court has spotlighted the clash between modern live-in relationships and the established norms of Indian middle-class society.

In a recent bail hearing, Justice Siddharth expressed concerns while releasing Shane Alam, accused of misleading a woman with a promise of marriage, on bail.

The court condemned the societal impact on women, where broken live-ins challenges their prospects for future relationships, and noted the alarming increase in such legal cases.

