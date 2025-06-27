Left Menu

Constitutional Controversy: RSS and BJP's Manusmriti Agenda

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses the RSS and BJP of seeking to replace India's Constitution with the Manusmriti. His comments follow RSS's suggestion to drop 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Constitution's Preamble, reflecting a recurring theme in their political agenda.

Updated: 27-06-2025 21:19 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal claims that the RSS and BJP are attempting to replace India's Constitution with the Manusmriti, a Hindu legal text. This statement comes after RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's call to remove 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Constitution's Preamble.

Addressing concerns at an event on Emergency, Hosabale argued that these terms were not part of the original Constitution crafted by Dr. BR Ambedkar but were added during the Emergency era when democratic processes were hindered. Sapkal asserts that this is part of a larger, consistent effort by the Sangh Parivar to reshape the country's foundational legal framework.

He highlighted prior remarks from key BJP and RSS leaders, including Prime Minister Modi's advisor Bibek Debroy, supporting constitutional amendments. Sapkal urges citizens to recognize this agenda and safeguard democratic values, emphasizing the importance of India's unity in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

