Supreme Court Upholds Key Provision of Obamacare, Ensures Free Preventive Care
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a provision of the Affordable Care Act, ensuring preventive health services remain free under most insurance plans. This decision overturned a lower court ruling, confirming the task force selecting covered services is validly supervised by the Health and Human Services Secretary.
The U.S. Supreme Court made a significant ruling on Friday, safeguarding a critical aspect of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. The ruling ensures that preventative health services, such as cancer screenings and HIV prevention medication, remain accessible at no cost to patients under most insurance plans.
The 6-3 decision, penned by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, reversed a prior ruling by deeming the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force validly appointed. This case is the latest among many challenges to President Barack Obama's signature healthcare legislation, centering on the Task Force's authority and its members' appointment.
This decision has alleviated fears from public health advocates that such free preventive services could be compromised by imposing costs, thus discouraging their use. The court's ruling confirms the task force's supervision under the Health and Human Services Secretary, who has the authority to review its recommendations, securing the continuation of no-cost preventive health measures.
