Environmental Groups Challenge 'Alligator Alcatraz' with Federal Lawsuit

Environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit to block the construction of a migrant detention center on an airstrip in the Florida Everglades, demanding an environmental review and public comment period. The center, known as 'Alligator Alcatraz,' is poised to process undocumented migrants soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallahassee | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to halt the construction of a migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades, environmental groups took legal action by filing a federal lawsuit on Friday. The groups argue that the project requires a rigorous environmental review, as stipulated by federal law, which has yet to be conducted.

The lawsuit, filed in Miami's federal court, insists that a public comment period precede any further progression on the detention center, dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz' by Governor Ron DeSantis. Despite the lawsuit, the state plans to start processing migrants who entered the US illegally at the facility as early as next week, amidst rapidly advancing construction efforts.

The lawsuit lists multiple federal and state agencies as defendants, spotlighting the contentious nature of the detention center project set on state-owned airfield grounds in the Big Cypress National Preserve, approximately 45 miles west of Miami.

