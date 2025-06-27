Karnataka Bar Council Calls for Better Infrastructure for Lawyers

The Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) has reached out to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, advocating for the installation of post office counters within court complexes to facilitate legal correspondence. The move aims to eliminate the frequent travel lawyers endure to access distant post offices.

Alongside this, the council has approached Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, requesting toll exemptions for lawyers. Under their proposal, attorneys traveling within a 50 km radius in taluks and a 100 km radius at district levels would benefit, reducing commute-related expenses.

The KSBC communicated these requests through letters to the ministers, copies of which were circulated to media offices on Friday. The council emphasizes that these changes would streamline legal operations and enhance efficiency.

