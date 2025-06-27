Conclusive DNA Evidence Unveils Massive Cover-Up in Pune Porsche Crash
The prosecution has begun arguments in the Pune Porsche car crash case, revealing conclusive DNA evidence of a cover-up involving the swapping of blood samples. Ten individuals, including the juvenile's parents and hospital staff, are accused of tampering with evidence to mislead the judiciary and protect the juvenile involved in the crash.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The prosecution has commenced its case against ten accused in the high-profile Pune Porsche car crash, bringing to light compelling DNA evidence proving a cover-up involving swapped blood samples.
The crash, which claimed the lives of IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa in May last year, was followed by attempts to alter evidence to protect the juvenile driver.
Charged with conspiracy are the juvenile's parents, hospital staff, and middlemen, allegedly fabricating evidence to evade legal consequences for those involved in the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Porsche
- car crash
- juvenile
- DNA evidence
- cover-up
- tampering
- conspiracy
- legal
- motorcycle accident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Exposing Emissions: The Challenges of Cheating and Tampering in Car Pollution Controls
R Ashwin Cleared of Ball-Tampering Allegations in TNPL Drama
Ball-Tampering Allegations Roil Tamil Nadu Premier League
Ball-tampering Allegations Stir Tamil Nadu Premier League Controversy
TNPL Clears Ashwin, Dindigul Dragons in Ball-Tampering Allegations