Conclusive DNA Evidence Unveils Massive Cover-Up in Pune Porsche Crash

The prosecution has commenced its case against ten accused in the high-profile Pune Porsche car crash, bringing to light compelling DNA evidence proving a cover-up involving swapped blood samples.

The crash, which claimed the lives of IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa in May last year, was followed by attempts to alter evidence to protect the juvenile driver.

Charged with conspiracy are the juvenile's parents, hospital staff, and middlemen, allegedly fabricating evidence to evade legal consequences for those involved in the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)