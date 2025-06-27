Left Menu

Conclusive DNA Evidence Unveils Massive Cover-Up in Pune Porsche Crash

The prosecution has begun arguments in the Pune Porsche car crash case, revealing conclusive DNA evidence of a cover-up involving the swapping of blood samples. Ten individuals, including the juvenile's parents and hospital staff, are accused of tampering with evidence to mislead the judiciary and protect the juvenile involved in the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The prosecution has commenced its case against ten accused in the high-profile Pune Porsche car crash, bringing to light compelling DNA evidence proving a cover-up involving swapped blood samples.

The crash, which claimed the lives of IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa in May last year, was followed by attempts to alter evidence to protect the juvenile driver.

Charged with conspiracy are the juvenile's parents, hospital staff, and middlemen, allegedly fabricating evidence to evade legal consequences for those involved in the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

