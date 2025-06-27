Security Preparedness in Focus: Amarnath Yatra to Commence July 3

As the Amarnath Yatra approaches, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat paid a visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to evaluate the security measures in place. The yatra, expected to commence on July 3, will span 38 days and cover two key routes to the revered 3,880-metre-high cave shrine.

With preparations in full swing, the DGP was accompanied by Jammu Zone IGP Bhim Sen Tuti and other senior officials. They inspected the Reception Centre at Lakhanpur, the key entry point to the region, ensuring that security and administrative protocols are robust and effective.

The DGP engaged with ground officers, discussing the setup and receiving detailed briefings. He also met with nodal officers to confirm readiness for the influx of pilgrims expected to navigate the traditional Pahalgam and the steeper Baltal routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)