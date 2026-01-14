Pilgrims Flock to Sagar Island for Makar Sankranti Holy Dip

Thousands of pilgrims gathered at the sacred confluence of the Hooghly river and Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, West Bengal, for Makar Sankranti on Wednesday. Despite the chill, worshippers flocked to the Kapil Muni Ashram for their spiritual rites as the annual Gangasagar Mela was in full swing.

State authorities prepared extensively for the massive influx of devotees, expected to swell further as the auspicious 'shahi snan' commenced at 1:19 PM. With the rituals extending over 24 hours, government officials have reinforced safety measures across the district, including increased surveillance.

Innovating its safety measures, the government deployed advanced water drones, or 'rescue drones', to monitor the area around the ashram and main bathing ghats. These drones, capable of transporting 100 kg, serve to provide quick assistance to pilgrims in need, fortifying the security apparatus during this large-scale religious gathering.

