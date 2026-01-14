Left Menu

Pilgrims Flock to Sagar Island for Makar Sankranti Holy Dip

Thousands of pilgrims gathered at Sagar Island for the sacred 'shahi snan' on Makar Sankranti. The state government has enhanced security and deployed water drones for safety. Pilgrims braved cold conditions, offering prayers at Kapil Muni Ashram while the Gangasagar Mela unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagarisland | Updated: 14-01-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 09:48 IST
Pilgrims Flock to Sagar Island for Makar Sankranti Holy Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of pilgrims gathered at the sacred confluence of the Hooghly river and Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, West Bengal, for Makar Sankranti on Wednesday. Despite the chill, worshippers flocked to the Kapil Muni Ashram for their spiritual rites as the annual Gangasagar Mela was in full swing.

State authorities prepared extensively for the massive influx of devotees, expected to swell further as the auspicious 'shahi snan' commenced at 1:19 PM. With the rituals extending over 24 hours, government officials have reinforced safety measures across the district, including increased surveillance.

Innovating its safety measures, the government deployed advanced water drones, or 'rescue drones', to monitor the area around the ashram and main bathing ghats. These drones, capable of transporting 100 kg, serve to provide quick assistance to pilgrims in need, fortifying the security apparatus during this large-scale religious gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Science Update: White Dwarf Phenomenon, SatCom Advancements, ISRO Challenges

Science Update: White Dwarf Phenomenon, SatCom Advancements, ISRO Challenges

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: The Duel Between Tradition and Innovation

Sports Highlights: The Duel Between Tradition and Innovation

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes as Crane Falls on Thai Passenger Train

Tragedy Strikes as Crane Falls on Thai Passenger Train

 Thailand
4
Health Sector Shifts: AI, Taxes, and Strategic Acquisitions

Health Sector Shifts: AI, Taxes, and Strategic Acquisitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026