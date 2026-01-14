Magh Mela Prompts School Closures Amid Surge of Pilgrims
Prayagraj authorities have announced school closures for Classes 1 to 8 to accommodate the influx of pilgrims during Magh Mela festivities, ensuring online education continues. The event is expected to attract over a crore devotees, prompting traffic and movement restrictions in the city.
In preparation for the anticipated influx of pilgrims during the Magh Mela, Prayagraj's administration has declared holidays for schools from Classes 1 to 8 until January 20.
Anil Kumar, District Basic Education Officer, indicated the decision was made due to expected traffic restrictions and inconvenience on Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya.
Schools will switch to online education during this period to maintain academic continuity while the administration intensifies efforts to manage the religious event attracting millions to the banks of the Ganga and at the Sangam.
