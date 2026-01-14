Left Menu

Magh Mela Prompts School Closures Amid Surge of Pilgrims

Prayagraj authorities have announced school closures for Classes 1 to 8 to accommodate the influx of pilgrims during Magh Mela festivities, ensuring online education continues. The event is expected to attract over a crore devotees, prompting traffic and movement restrictions in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:19 IST
Magh Mela Prompts School Closures Amid Surge of Pilgrims
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the anticipated influx of pilgrims during the Magh Mela, Prayagraj's administration has declared holidays for schools from Classes 1 to 8 until January 20.

Anil Kumar, District Basic Education Officer, indicated the decision was made due to expected traffic restrictions and inconvenience on Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya.

Schools will switch to online education during this period to maintain academic continuity while the administration intensifies efforts to manage the religious event attracting millions to the banks of the Ganga and at the Sangam.

TRENDING

1
Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

 India
2
End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

 Global
3
U.S. Faces Historic Shift with Negative Net Migration

U.S. Faces Historic Shift with Negative Net Migration

 United States
4
US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026