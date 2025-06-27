Forest Pursuit: Security Forces Hunt JeM Terrorists in Jammu
Security forces are engaged in a search operation to track down three Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. One terrorist has been neutralised, and efforts continue to capture the remaining associates. The operation is challenging due to weather, but drones and sniffer dogs aid the search.
- Country:
- India
A relentless search operation is underway in the forested areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district to capture three terrorists from the Pakistan-based group, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). This follows the neutralization of one of the group members by security forces.
Officials report that the ongoing operation, which resumed with added reinforcements and tactical support from drones and sniffer dogs, faces severe weather challenges. Nevertheless, authorities remain resolute in their mission to locate and eliminate the remaining threats.
Characterizing this endeavor is the strategic importance of the Basantgarh belt, a location historically significant as a route for terrorist infiltration from Pakistan. The operation is part of a broader effort to secure this vulnerable area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Udhampur
- terrorists
- JeM
- security forces
- operation
- encounter
- drone search
- reinforcements
ALSO READ
Netanyahu says Israel launched a 'targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival', reports AP.
Mossad's Covert Operations Inside Iran
Operation Rising Lion: Israel Strikes at Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Operation Rising Lion: Indians in Israel Advised to Stay Vigilant
Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Strike Against Iran's Nuclear Threat