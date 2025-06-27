Left Menu

Forest Pursuit: Security Forces Hunt JeM Terrorists in Jammu

Security forces are engaged in a search operation to track down three Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. One terrorist has been neutralised, and efforts continue to capture the remaining associates. The operation is challenging due to weather, but drones and sniffer dogs aid the search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A relentless search operation is underway in the forested areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district to capture three terrorists from the Pakistan-based group, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). This follows the neutralization of one of the group members by security forces.

Officials report that the ongoing operation, which resumed with added reinforcements and tactical support from drones and sniffer dogs, faces severe weather challenges. Nevertheless, authorities remain resolute in their mission to locate and eliminate the remaining threats.

Characterizing this endeavor is the strategic importance of the Basantgarh belt, a location historically significant as a route for terrorist infiltration from Pakistan. The operation is part of a broader effort to secure this vulnerable area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

