Forest Pursuit: Security Forces Hunt JeM Terrorists in Jammu

A relentless search operation is underway in the forested areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district to capture three terrorists from the Pakistan-based group, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). This follows the neutralization of one of the group members by security forces.

Officials report that the ongoing operation, which resumed with added reinforcements and tactical support from drones and sniffer dogs, faces severe weather challenges. Nevertheless, authorities remain resolute in their mission to locate and eliminate the remaining threats.

Characterizing this endeavor is the strategic importance of the Basantgarh belt, a location historically significant as a route for terrorist infiltration from Pakistan. The operation is part of a broader effort to secure this vulnerable area.

(With inputs from agencies.)