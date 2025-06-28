Left Menu

Federal Judge Overturns Trump's Executive Order Against Law Firms

A federal judge has blocked President Trump's executive order against Susman Godfrey, a law firm targeted over its representation of Dominion Voting Systems. The ruling marks another instance where courts have determined such orders are unconstitutional. Similar actions against other firms have also been invalidated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 05:11 IST
Federal Judge Overturns Trump's Executive Order Against Law Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has invalidated a controversial executive order issued by President Donald Trump targeting the law firm Susman Godfrey. The order had sought to penalize the firm for its connection to Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

US District Judge Loren AliKhan ruled the order unconstitutional and permanently enjoined it, marking another defeat in a series of legal challenges against Trump's directives aimed at law firms. These firms include Jenner Block, Perkins Coie, and WilmerHale, all of which faced similar sanctions from the administration.

This series of executive orders has been met with judicial resistance; multiple courts have found them to violate constitutional law. Some firms have opted for preemptive settlements, offering extensive pro bono services to align with Trump's administration policies.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025