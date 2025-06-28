Federal Judge Overturns Trump's Executive Order Against Law Firms
A federal judge has blocked President Trump's executive order against Susman Godfrey, a law firm targeted over its representation of Dominion Voting Systems. The ruling marks another instance where courts have determined such orders are unconstitutional. Similar actions against other firms have also been invalidated.
A federal judge has invalidated a controversial executive order issued by President Donald Trump targeting the law firm Susman Godfrey. The order had sought to penalize the firm for its connection to Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
US District Judge Loren AliKhan ruled the order unconstitutional and permanently enjoined it, marking another defeat in a series of legal challenges against Trump's directives aimed at law firms. These firms include Jenner Block, Perkins Coie, and WilmerHale, all of which faced similar sanctions from the administration.
This series of executive orders has been met with judicial resistance; multiple courts have found them to violate constitutional law. Some firms have opted for preemptive settlements, offering extensive pro bono services to align with Trump's administration policies.
