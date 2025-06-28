Left Menu

A Weeklong Ceasefire Proposal in Sudan: UN's Bid for Humanitarian Aid

Sudan's military accepted the UN's proposal for a weeklong ceasefire in El Fasher to enable humanitarian aid delivery. UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged Sudanese leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan for a truce. The RSF's compliance is uncertain as Sudan faces ongoing conflict, displacements, and famine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:01 IST
A Weeklong Ceasefire Proposal in Sudan: UN's Bid for Humanitarian Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Nations' initiative to facilitate humanitarian aid in Sudan's El Fasher has gained momentum with the military's agreement to a weeklong ceasefire. Spearheading this effort was UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who directly appealed to Sudanese military leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, emphasizing the urgent need for a humanitarian truce.

This ceasefire proposal, crucial for delivering aid to conflict-stricken El Fasher, North Darfur's capital, remains in limbo due to uncertainty over the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) compliance. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Guterres described it as a dramatic crisis, necessitating immediate action.

Sudan's prolonged conflict has resulted in over 20,000 casualties, displacing millions and exacerbating famine conditions. As the RSF vies to control El Fasher, the UN stresses that implementing a ceasefire is essential for effective large-scale aid distribution, potentially alleviating the dire humanitarian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025