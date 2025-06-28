A Weeklong Ceasefire Proposal in Sudan: UN's Bid for Humanitarian Aid

The United Nations' initiative to facilitate humanitarian aid in Sudan's El Fasher has gained momentum with the military's agreement to a weeklong ceasefire. Spearheading this effort was UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who directly appealed to Sudanese military leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, emphasizing the urgent need for a humanitarian truce.

This ceasefire proposal, crucial for delivering aid to conflict-stricken El Fasher, North Darfur's capital, remains in limbo due to uncertainty over the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) compliance. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Guterres described it as a dramatic crisis, necessitating immediate action.

Sudan's prolonged conflict has resulted in over 20,000 casualties, displacing millions and exacerbating famine conditions. As the RSF vies to control El Fasher, the UN stresses that implementing a ceasefire is essential for effective large-scale aid distribution, potentially alleviating the dire humanitarian situation.

