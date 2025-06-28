Tensions Rise as Indus Waters Treaty Dispute Escalates
Pakistan welcomed the Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling over hydroelectric projects in Kashmir, urging dialogue with India. However, India rejected the decision, labeling the court as illegal. The ruling sparked heightened tensions over the Indus Waters Treaty, which India put in abeyance in response to terrorism concerns.
In a development fraught with geopolitical implications, Pakistan on Saturday hailed a decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague concerning two hydroelectric projects in the contested region of Jammu and Kashmir. Calling it a significant legal victory, Pakistan has expressed openness to dialogue under the Indus Waters Treaty framework.
Notably, India's Ministry of External Affairs has firmly dismissed the arbitration's ruling. Maintaining its stance, the Indian government claims the court's proceedings violate the Indus Waters Treaty and attributes this arbitration to Pakistan's alleged pattern of deceit and manipulation on international platforms.
The backdrop to this legal and diplomatic wrangling is a series of punitive actions by India following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Asserting its rights under international law, India has enforced the treaty's abeyance, pending Pakistan's unequivocal cessation of cross-border terrorism support, thereby escalating tensions further.
