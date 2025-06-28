Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Missile Intercepted Amid Houthi Threats

A missile fired from Yemen by Houthi forces was likely intercepted by Israel. The attack, claimed by the Houthi movement in solidarity with Gaza, targeted the city of Beersheba. Israel threatened a naval and air blockade over continued Houthi aggression, which has disrupted Red Sea shipping.

A missile launched from Yemen by Houthi forces was reportedly intercepted by the Israeli army on Saturday. The Houthi movement, which claims solidarity with Gaza, took responsibility for the attack.

Israeli officials have issued a warning to the Iran-backed Houthi group, threatening a naval and air blockade if such attacks continue. The missile targeted the southern city of Beersheba, marking escalation amid ongoing regional tensions.

Since the conflict in Gaza began in October 2023, Houthi attacks on Israel, including targeting shipping in the Red Sea, have disrupted global trade. The majority of these attacks, involving missiles and drones, have been neutralized or fell short. In response, Israel has conducted retaliatory strikes.

