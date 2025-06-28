Tensions Rise: Missile Intercepted Amid Houthi Threats

A missile launched from Yemen by Houthi forces was reportedly intercepted by the Israeli army on Saturday. The Houthi movement, which claims solidarity with Gaza, took responsibility for the attack.

Israeli officials have issued a warning to the Iran-backed Houthi group, threatening a naval and air blockade if such attacks continue. The missile targeted the southern city of Beersheba, marking escalation amid ongoing regional tensions.

Since the conflict in Gaza began in October 2023, Houthi attacks on Israel, including targeting shipping in the Red Sea, have disrupted global trade. The majority of these attacks, involving missiles and drones, have been neutralized or fell short. In response, Israel has conducted retaliatory strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)