Historic $7 Billion Pledge for Gaza Relief Announced

During the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, President Donald Trump revealed that nine countries have committed USD 7 billion for a Gaza relief fund. The countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the UAE, aim to support the reconstruction of the war-torn region.

Despite the significant pledge, Trump acknowledged that the funds represent only a fraction of the USD 70 billion estimated to rebuild Gaza. He emphasized that each dollar is an investment in long-term regional stability and harmony.

Additionally, Trump announced a further USD 10 billion commitment by the US for the Board of Peace, without specifying its intended use. The initiative is seen as a foundation for building a peaceful and prosperous future.