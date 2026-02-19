Historic $7 Billion Pledge for Gaza Relief Announced
At the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, President Donald Trump announced a significant pledge of USD 7 billion from nine countries towards Gaza relief. The announcement underscores a coordinated effort to rebuild and stabilize the region, with an additional USD 10 billion commitment by the US for future initiatives.
During the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, President Donald Trump revealed that nine countries have committed USD 7 billion for a Gaza relief fund. The countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the UAE, aim to support the reconstruction of the war-torn region.
Despite the significant pledge, Trump acknowledged that the funds represent only a fraction of the USD 70 billion estimated to rebuild Gaza. He emphasized that each dollar is an investment in long-term regional stability and harmony.
Additionally, Trump announced a further USD 10 billion commitment by the US for the Board of Peace, without specifying its intended use. The initiative is seen as a foundation for building a peaceful and prosperous future.
