Left Menu

Historic $7 Billion Pledge for Gaza Relief Announced

At the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, President Donald Trump announced a significant pledge of USD 7 billion from nine countries towards Gaza relief. The announcement underscores a coordinated effort to rebuild and stabilize the region, with an additional USD 10 billion commitment by the US for future initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:03 IST
Historic $7 Billion Pledge for Gaza Relief Announced
  • Country:
  • United States

During the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, President Donald Trump revealed that nine countries have committed USD 7 billion for a Gaza relief fund. The countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the UAE, aim to support the reconstruction of the war-torn region.

Despite the significant pledge, Trump acknowledged that the funds represent only a fraction of the USD 70 billion estimated to rebuild Gaza. He emphasized that each dollar is an investment in long-term regional stability and harmony.

Additionally, Trump announced a further USD 10 billion commitment by the US for the Board of Peace, without specifying its intended use. The initiative is seen as a foundation for building a peaceful and prosperous future.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026