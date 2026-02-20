Lancet Study Reveals Higher Gaza Mortality Rates Amid Conflict

A recent study published in The Lancet Global Health journal indicates that more than 75,000 Palestinians were killed during the first 15 months of Israel's military operations in Gaza. This figure, which surpasses the previously reported 49,000 by Gaza health officials, suggests a larger impact of the conflict.

The study aimed to provide an independent overview of mortality rates in Gaza and was conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, led by Khalil Shikaki. The research involved surveying 2,000 Palestinian households. The findings highlighted that women, children, and the elderly comprised 56.2% of the violent deaths, aligning with earlier reports.

Despite Israel's questioning of the Gaza health ministry's figures, which the U.N. deems reliable, the new study asserts that these figures may actually be conservative. The study's comprehensive approach, including face-to-face interviews, reveals a significant undercount of deaths initially reported.

