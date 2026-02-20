Left Menu

Lancet Study Reveals Higher Gaza Mortality Rates Amid Conflict

A Lancet Global Health study reveals over 75,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza during Israel’s military assault, surpassing previous health ministry figures. Women, children, and the elderly constitute 56.2% of violent fatalities. The first independent mortality survey shows 3-4% of Gaza's population was killed violently, with additional non-violent deaths reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 03:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 03:37 IST
A recent study published in The Lancet Global Health journal indicates that more than 75,000 Palestinians were killed during the first 15 months of Israel's military operations in Gaza. This figure, which surpasses the previously reported 49,000 by Gaza health officials, suggests a larger impact of the conflict.

The study aimed to provide an independent overview of mortality rates in Gaza and was conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, led by Khalil Shikaki. The research involved surveying 2,000 Palestinian households. The findings highlighted that women, children, and the elderly comprised 56.2% of the violent deaths, aligning with earlier reports.

Despite Israel's questioning of the Gaza health ministry's figures, which the U.N. deems reliable, the new study asserts that these figures may actually be conservative. The study's comprehensive approach, including face-to-face interviews, reveals a significant undercount of deaths initially reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

