Left Menu

Gaza's Path to Stability: U.S.-Led Efforts and the Future of Policing

The U.S. initiated a recruitment for Gaza's police force, a pivotal step in its stabilization plan, aiming to establish security by training 12,000 officers. This effort confronts challenges, such as Hamas's governance and Israel's stance, while also focusing on Gaza's reconstruction with significant contributions from international allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:32 IST
Gaza's Path to Stability: U.S.-Led Efforts and the Future of Policing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S.-supported committee responsible for transitioning control of Gaza from Hamas militants has commenced recruitment for a new police force, marking a significant stride towards stability in the embattled region. President Donald Trump convened an international Board of Peace to announce extensive financial commitments for Gaza's reconstruction.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) has opened its recruitment initiative to residents of Gaza, detailing that applicants must be aged 18-35, without criminal records. This marks a crucial effort to bolster security, as evidenced by the rapid registration of 2,000 applicants.

Despite Hamas's desire to incorporate its existing police into the new administration, significant geopolitical hurdles remain, including Israel's withdrawal and Hamas disarmament, which complicate the U.S.'s comprehensive peace plan for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global
3
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
4
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026