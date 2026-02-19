Gaza's Path to Stability: U.S.-Led Efforts and the Future of Policing
The U.S. initiated a recruitment for Gaza's police force, a pivotal step in its stabilization plan, aiming to establish security by training 12,000 officers. This effort confronts challenges, such as Hamas's governance and Israel's stance, while also focusing on Gaza's reconstruction with significant contributions from international allies.
The U.S.-supported committee responsible for transitioning control of Gaza from Hamas militants has commenced recruitment for a new police force, marking a significant stride towards stability in the embattled region. President Donald Trump convened an international Board of Peace to announce extensive financial commitments for Gaza's reconstruction.
The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) has opened its recruitment initiative to residents of Gaza, detailing that applicants must be aged 18-35, without criminal records. This marks a crucial effort to bolster security, as evidenced by the rapid registration of 2,000 applicants.
Despite Hamas's desire to incorporate its existing police into the new administration, significant geopolitical hurdles remain, including Israel's withdrawal and Hamas disarmament, which complicate the U.S.'s comprehensive peace plan for Gaza.
