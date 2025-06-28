Court Denies Bail in Shocking Tourist Assault Case
A court in Anantnag district denied bail to Zubair Ahmad, accused of raping a 70-year-old tourist. Principal Sessions Judge Tahir Khurshid Raina highlighted the case as a reflection of societal depravity. The court noted strong evidence against Ahmad and urged societal introspection concerning moral decay.
- Country:
- India
In a significant judicial decision, an Anantnag district court has refused bail to a man accused of raping a 70-year-old tourist from Maharashtra. The case, which has shocked many, highlights the society's moral issues.
Principal Sessions Judge, Tahir Khurshid Raina, expressed grave concerns about the incident, describing it as a reflection of the "depravity and sick mentality" prevailing in the society. The attack took place at a hotel in the resort town of Pahalgam, where the victim had come to enjoy the region's natural beauty.
The court cited substantial evidence from medical and forensic examinations to support the allegations against Zubair Ahmad. Judge Raina called for introspection, noting that Kashmir's reputation as "paradise on earth" is at stake due to moral degradation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- Anantnag
- Zubair Ahmad
- tourist assault
- judge
- justice
- moral decay
- Kashmir
- rape case
- Tahir Raina
ALSO READ
Judge Halts Trump's National Guard Deployment in LA
Federal Judge Halts Trump's National Guard Deployment to California
Judge Halts Trump's Troop Deployment in L.A.
Judge Halts Trump's Troop Deployment Amid LA Protests
Appeals court temporarily blocks federal judge's ruling to return control of National Guard to California, reports AP.