Court Denies Bail in Shocking Tourist Assault Case

In a significant judicial decision, an Anantnag district court has refused bail to a man accused of raping a 70-year-old tourist from Maharashtra. The case, which has shocked many, highlights the society's moral issues.

Principal Sessions Judge, Tahir Khurshid Raina, expressed grave concerns about the incident, describing it as a reflection of the "depravity and sick mentality" prevailing in the society. The attack took place at a hotel in the resort town of Pahalgam, where the victim had come to enjoy the region's natural beauty.

The court cited substantial evidence from medical and forensic examinations to support the allegations against Zubair Ahmad. Judge Raina called for introspection, noting that Kashmir's reputation as "paradise on earth" is at stake due to moral degradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)