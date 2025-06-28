Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Cyber Fraud Ring in Fake Part-Time Job Scam

Delhi Police dismantled a cyber fraud ring defrauding victims with fake job offers related to hotel and restaurant ratings on social media. Four arrests were made after a fashion student's complaint led to uncovering 15 similar cases. The fraud involved duping victims into paying money under the promise of high returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:39 IST
Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud gang that duped unsuspecting victims through fake job offers enticing individuals to rate hotels and restaurants on social media platforms. This crackdown resulted from a detailed investigation following a complaint by a 32-year-old fashion design student who reported a loss of Rs 90,800.

Authorities arrested Anshul Kumar, Sandeep, Rajender, and Ravindra Beda, with investigations revealing the gang operated through strategically transferred bank accounts. These accounts were further distributed for commissions, facilitating fraud without direct traceability. A deeper probe uncovered 15 more similar incidents linked to the arrested individuals' accounts.

In a sophisticated evasion tactic, Rajender utilized social media through WiFi-enabled phones lacking SIM cards. The gang managed to convert their illicit earnings into cryptocurrency, complicating the recovery of funds. The police seized multiple phones, SIM cards, and banking documents, successfully freezing Rs 30,000 linked to victims. Investigations continue as the gang's activities on social media are scrutinized.

