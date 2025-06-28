Delhi Police Crack Down on Cyber Fraud Ring in Fake Part-Time Job Scam

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud gang that duped unsuspecting victims through fake job offers enticing individuals to rate hotels and restaurants on social media platforms. This crackdown resulted from a detailed investigation following a complaint by a 32-year-old fashion design student who reported a loss of Rs 90,800.

Authorities arrested Anshul Kumar, Sandeep, Rajender, and Ravindra Beda, with investigations revealing the gang operated through strategically transferred bank accounts. These accounts were further distributed for commissions, facilitating fraud without direct traceability. A deeper probe uncovered 15 more similar incidents linked to the arrested individuals' accounts.

In a sophisticated evasion tactic, Rajender utilized social media through WiFi-enabled phones lacking SIM cards. The gang managed to convert their illicit earnings into cryptocurrency, complicating the recovery of funds. The police seized multiple phones, SIM cards, and banking documents, successfully freezing Rs 30,000 linked to victims. Investigations continue as the gang's activities on social media are scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)