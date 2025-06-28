Left Menu

Landmark Ruling: Doctor Held Responsible for Medical Negligence, Compensation Reduced

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held a doctor responsible for medical negligence, reducing the initial compensation for mental agony from RS 30 lakh to RS 10 lakh. The case involved injuries sustained by a baby during a forceps delivery, highlighting the nuances of informed consent and compensation assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:00 IST
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission recently upheld a state consumer commission's decision holding a doctor accountable for medical negligence. The compensation for mental anguish, originally set at Rs 30 lakh, was reduced to Rs 10 lakh, as reported in an official statement.

The commission, presided over by member Bijoy Kumar and Justice Saroj Yadav, reviewed the appeal by Dr. P Yashodhara. The appeal challenged a 2019 verdict from the Andhra Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. This ruling had awarded Rs 30 lakh to complainant K Sreelatha after her baby sustained injuries and subsequent disabilities during forceps delivery.

The national commission noted that the medical facility did not obtain informed consent, though it could not conclusively link the scalp injuries to the child's later mental disabilities. The judgment stressed the need for reasonable compensation and corrected it to Rs 10 lakh, reflecting the extent and severity of the negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

