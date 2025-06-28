Doctor Held Liable in Forceps Delivery Mishap, Compensation Reduced

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld a state-level ruling finding Dr. P Yashodhara guilty of medical negligence during a forceps delivery. This incident caused severe crush injuries to the newborn's scalp and ear, leading the baby's family to seek justice for the resulting trauma.

The commission, however, adjusted the compensation for mental agony from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, citing a lack of detailed evidence directly linking the injuries to the baby's subsequent mental disability. The presiding panel, featuring Bijoy Kumar and Justice Saroj Yadav, acknowledged the case's complexity while recognizing the need for fair judgment.

The commission ordered the doctor to cover treatment costs amounting to Rs 72,530 along with litigation fees of Rs 50,000. This decision underscores the necessity for medical practitioners to obtain informed consent and exercise utmost care to prevent such unfortunate outcomes.