Wildlife Trafficking Ring Crushed in Delhi: Rare Species Rescued

A major wildlife trafficking racket was dismantled in Delhi's Rohini, resulting in the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of 22 baby turtles and coral reef stones. The case, registered under wildlife protection laws, highlights a suspected larger cross-border operation. Investigations continue to dismantle the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An international wildlife trafficking racket was uncovered in Delhi's Rohini area, leading to the recovery of 22 baby turtles and two large coral reef stones, police reported on Saturday.

Authorities arrested Ajay Kumar, a 53-year-old wildlife dealer, and Ved Prakash, a 49-year-old supplier, under severe charges linked to the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1990. The arrests followed a raid on June 26, after intelligence about illegal wildlife trade was received.

The seized wildlife items, valued at several crores on the black market, underline the operation's international scale, with suspicions pointing to a broader cross-border syndicate. The rescued turtles were sent to the wildlife department for rehabilitation, as officials continue probing the network's expanse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

