Boy Discovers Pistol in Garbage, Fires Round Mistaking It for Toy
A 12-year-old boy in Mumbai found a pistol in a garbage dump and mistakenly fired it, thinking it was a toy. No one was injured. The police have confiscated the weapon and are investigating its origin. The incident occurred near Saikrupa Chawl in Dahisar.
In an unusual incident in Mumbai, a young boy stumbled upon a firearm in a trash heap and discharged it, mistaking it for a toy, authorities reported on Saturday. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries.
The event unfolded on Friday near a ground neighboring Saikrupa Chawl in Dahisar, a suburb situated at the northern edge of the city.
The police confirmed that a 12-year-old boy discovered the pistol with four rounds of ammunition in the garbage. After firing a round, believing it to be a plaything, the police were alerted and promptly confiscated the weapon. Efforts are underway to determine the gun's provenance and ownership.
