Boy Discovers Pistol in Garbage, Fires Round Mistaking It for Toy

A 12-year-old boy in Mumbai found a pistol in a garbage dump and mistakenly fired it, thinking it was a toy. No one was injured. The police have confiscated the weapon and are investigating its origin. The incident occurred near Saikrupa Chawl in Dahisar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unusual incident in Mumbai, a young boy stumbled upon a firearm in a trash heap and discharged it, mistaking it for a toy, authorities reported on Saturday. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries.

The event unfolded on Friday near a ground neighboring Saikrupa Chawl in Dahisar, a suburb situated at the northern edge of the city.

The police confirmed that a 12-year-old boy discovered the pistol with four rounds of ammunition in the garbage. After firing a round, believing it to be a plaything, the police were alerted and promptly confiscated the weapon. Efforts are underway to determine the gun's provenance and ownership.

