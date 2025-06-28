Boy Discovers Pistol in Garbage, Fires Round Mistaking It for Toy

In an unusual incident in Mumbai, a young boy stumbled upon a firearm in a trash heap and discharged it, mistaking it for a toy, authorities reported on Saturday. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries.

The event unfolded on Friday near a ground neighboring Saikrupa Chawl in Dahisar, a suburb situated at the northern edge of the city.

The police confirmed that a 12-year-old boy discovered the pistol with four rounds of ammunition in the garbage. After firing a round, believing it to be a plaything, the police were alerted and promptly confiscated the weapon. Efforts are underway to determine the gun's provenance and ownership.