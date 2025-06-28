India's New Normal: A Strong Stance on Terrorism

Defence Secretary R K Singh recently outlined India's assertive new approach in tackling terrorism, indicating a departure from past policies of forbearance. Singh declared that terrorists would now face significant retribution at a time and location of India's choosing.

During an event, Singh noted that Pakistan treats terrorists as assets, mourning them when targeted. This follows recent precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for attacks on India. Singh highlighted the need for a robust military response and further investment in domestic military technology, especially drones.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India aims to surprise terrorists and maintain control over future interactions. The country is doubling efforts to strengthen indigenous military capabilities, aiming for a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)