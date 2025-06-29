Left Menu

Illegal Cigarette Raid Unearths International Smuggling Network

A raid in Vasant Kunj, south Delhi, uncovered 94,000 illegal foreign cigarette packets, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. The cigarettes were imported from Greece and Dubai, violating regulations by lacking health warnings. An FIR has been filed as police investigate the smuggling network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:32 IST
Illegal Cigarette Raid Unearths International Smuggling Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal cigarette smuggling, south Delhi police conducted a raid in Vasant Kunj, uncovering 94,000 packets of banned foreign cigarettes.

Two men, Parikshit (22) and PP Chengappa (40), were arrested for orchestrating this smuggling operation, importing cigarettes from Greece and Dubai into Delhi-NCR and southern India.

The cigarettes, violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act by lacking health warnings and MRPs, were distributed through a network connected to an import-export business. An FIR has been filed as investigations continue into this illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025