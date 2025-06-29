Illegal Cigarette Raid Unearths International Smuggling Network

In a significant crackdown on illegal cigarette smuggling, south Delhi police conducted a raid in Vasant Kunj, uncovering 94,000 packets of banned foreign cigarettes.

Two men, Parikshit (22) and PP Chengappa (40), were arrested for orchestrating this smuggling operation, importing cigarettes from Greece and Dubai into Delhi-NCR and southern India.

The cigarettes, violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act by lacking health warnings and MRPs, were distributed through a network connected to an import-export business. An FIR has been filed as investigations continue into this illicit trade.

