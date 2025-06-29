Clash in Patna's Gaurichak Leaves Two Injured

A violent altercation in Patna's Gaurichak area on Sunday resulted in two individuals receiving gunshot wounds, according to local police sources.

The victims, identified as Shiv Prakash and Aditya Kumar, were caught in a clash between two groups at Jujharpur village. Authorities believe an old enmity may have sparked the conflict.

After the incident, police transported the injured to a nearby government hospital, confirming they are in stable condition. A case has been filed, and efforts to apprehend those responsible are underway.

