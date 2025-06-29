Clash in Patna's Gaurichak Leaves Two Injured
In Patna's Gaurichak area, a brawl between two groups led to gunshot injuries for Shiv Prakash and Aditya Kumar. Preliminary investigations suggest an old enmity could be the cause. Police arrived on the scene, transported the injured to a hospital, and registered a case while launching a manhunt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:39 IST
A violent altercation in Patna's Gaurichak area on Sunday resulted in two individuals receiving gunshot wounds, according to local police sources.
The victims, identified as Shiv Prakash and Aditya Kumar, were caught in a clash between two groups at Jujharpur village. Authorities believe an old enmity may have sparked the conflict.
After the incident, police transported the injured to a nearby government hospital, confirming they are in stable condition. A case has been filed, and efforts to apprehend those responsible are underway.
