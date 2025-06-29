Left Menu

Tragic Bovine Encounter: Man Drowns in Pond

In Nagla Ani village, Hathras district, a 55-year-old man named Santosh Kumar died after being attacked by a bovine, resulting in his fall into a muddy pond. Despite rescue efforts, his body was recovered two hours later. The police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:33 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident in Nagla Ani village, Hathras district, a 55-year-old man named Santosh Kumar lost his life after being attacked by a bovine, leading to his fall into a muddy pond. The mishap occurred on Sunday morning when he attempted to untie his cow near the pond, only to be attacked by another bovine present at the location.

The sudden attack caused Kumar to fall into the marshy pond, where he became trapped and began sinking. Villagers and eyewitnesses quickly rushed to his aid, but their efforts to pull him out were in vain. Nearly two hours passed before his body was finally recovered from the water.

This unfortunate event drew police and administrative officials to the scene. Mamta Singh, SHO of Mursan Kotwali police station, confirmed that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

