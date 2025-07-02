Dalai Lama says his institution will continue; Gaden Phodrang Trust to identify future reincarnation

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday said that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the authority to recognise the future reincarnation, putting to rest uncertainty on whether he will have a successor or not after his death.

The Gaden Phodrang Trust was founded by the Office of Dalai Lama in 2015.

The statement made by the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, who is also called Lhama Thondup, on May 21, 2025, was released by his office on Wednesday, four days ahead of his 90th birthday. A 5.57-minute video of his speech in Tibetan was also released.

Earlier, Dalai Lama had maintained that the Tibet's most sacred tradition could be wound up, or his successor could be a woman or someone born outside China.

However, China, which considers Lhama Thondup as a separatist, had stated that Beijing would approve the identity of the successor through a centuries-old ritual.

The week-long celebration to mark Dalai Lama's 90th birthday commenced at Tsuglagkhang, the main temple at McLeodganj near Dharamshala, on June 30. The occasion is significant, as the Dalai Lama had said in 2011 that at the age of 90, he would decide whether the institution would continue or not.

''I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has the sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation. No one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,'' the statement released on Wednesday said.

During a meeting of the heads of Tibetan spiritual traditions on September 24, 2011, the Dalai Lama had stated that ''as far back as in 1969, I had made clear that people concerned should decide whether the Dalai Lama's reincarnations should continue in future.'' He had stated that when he would be 90 years old, he would consult the high Lamas of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions, the Tibetan public, and other people who follow Tibetan Buddhism to evaluate whether the institution of Dalai Lama should continue or not.

''I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans and Tibetan Buddhists living in other parts of the world requesting that the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue. I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,'' his statement said. He added that the responsibility to recognise the reincarnation rests with the members of Gaden Phodrang Trust, who will consult heads of various Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors linked to the lineage of Dalai Lamas.

''They should carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with the tradition,'' the statement added.

