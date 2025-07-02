Left Menu

ACB arrests Nagaur assistant town planner for accepting Rs 4 lakh bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:33 IST
Kaushal Kumawat, an assistant town planner at Nagaur Municipal Council was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh on Wednesday, an official said.

He said Kumawat had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for a technical report in favour of the registered warehouse and cold storage belonging to the complainant's nephew. According to ACB Additional Director General of Police Smita Srivastava, a trap was laid after it was confirmed that Kumawat had demanded the bribe and finally agreed to accept Rs 4 lakh.

A Nagaur ACB team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kalpana Solanki caught Kumawat red-handed while taking the money from the municipal council premises on Wednesday.

ADGP Srivastava said a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the arrested officer is being questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

