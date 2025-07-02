DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 2

For other diaries, please see:

This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2 ** ST. LUCIA – Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to meet with members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) at St Lucia during his visit to the Caribbean country (to July 4)

** BAKU - The President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan. ** BAKU - At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay a state visit (to July 4)

** BRUSSELS - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets European Council President Antonio Costa in Brussels, followed by a 'strategic dialogue' with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas - 0830 GMT ** TOKYO - Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hold a summit meeting in Tokyo.

** TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's Vice-President Hsiao Bi-khim attends the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) reception to celebrate July Fourth, the 249th anniversary of the U.S. Independence. WASHINGTON DC - The External Affairs Minister of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will undertake an official visit to the United States to participate in the next edition of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (Final day).

SEVILLA, Spain - The United Nations' 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4). (To July 3) ASTANA - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Moldova Mihai Popșoi is to make an official visit to Kazakhstan. (To July 3)

MADRID/LISBON/BRASILIA - Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead an Indian delegation to Spain, Portugal and Brazil to attend a host of events including the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting. (To July 5) SINGAPORE – President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Madam Sajidha Mohamed will be undertaking a state visit to Singapore at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Final day). MADRID - Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will embark on a six-day official visit to Spain. (To July 3) TOKYO - H.M. Letsie III, King of the Kingdom of Lesotho, and H.M. Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso will pay a visit to Japan (To July 4)

ROME/PARIS/BRASILIA – Malaysia Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a series of visits to three countries – Italy, France and Brazil (To July 3) MOSCOW – President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will make a working visit to Moscow. PHNOM PENH - Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visits Cambodia to further deepen the long-lasting relations between the two countries and to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Cambodia-Singapore diplomatic relations - 0200 GMT ACCRA - President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, will host India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a two-day official visit to Ghana (To July 3) SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena". GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 3 ** BAKU – On the invitation of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states, which will take place in Khankendi (to July 4)

BERLIN - German foreign minister Johann Wadephul meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Berlin. PORT OF SPAIN - At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, H.E. Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Trinidad & Tobago (To July 4). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 4

** TALINN - Estonian President Alar Karis to meet with Latvian President Edgars Rinkvis and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausda in Kadriorg, Tallinn ** BAKU - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan to attend the Economic Cooperation Organization Summit. PRETORIA - South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa will host President Alexander van der Bellen of Austria at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. BUENOS AIRES - At the invitation of the President of Republic of Argentina, H.E. Javier Milei, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will travel to Argentina on an official visit. (To July 5). CHISINAU - European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to meet Moldovan President Maia Sandu and other Moldovan leaders for a summit in the Moldovan capital Chisinau.

UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 5

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Brasilia, following their participation in the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro. GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 6

ULAANBAATAR - Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are scheduled to make a state visit to Mongolia. The emperor and empress are expected to lay flowers at a memorial on July 8 to commemorate Japanese nationals who died while in internment camps there after World War II. (To July 13) RIO DE JANEIRO - The BRICS Presidential Summit 2025 is set to take place on July 6-7 at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 7 WASHINGTON DC - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House. TOKYO - United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Japan as part of a wider tour of Asian countries.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. KATHMANDU - 78th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 20th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people were killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 8

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting KUALA LUMPUR - 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meetings (AMM) and Post-Ministerial Conferences (PMC) (To July 11) LONDON - French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron will have a state visit to Britain at the invitation of King Charles.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 9 WINDHOEK - At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will embark on a state visit to Namibia.

LONDON - French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron will have a state visit to Britain at the invitation of King Charles. While in the country, Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will preside over a Franco-Britannic summit. (To Jul 10) TEHRAN - 25th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 20th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 14th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. VIENNA, Austria - 9th OPEC International Seminar. (To July 10)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 11

GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 18th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 15

BRUSSELS - Eu Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 17

GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute KWAZULU-NATAL, South Africa – G20 Finance and Central Bank Ministerial Meeting. (To July 18)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 18

BURSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 20

JAPAN - Japanese House of Councillors Election. CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 21

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 25th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers. (To July 23) OSLO – 14th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 24 BAYREUTH, Germany - Annual Bayreuth festival 2025 (To Aug 26).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 111th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU – 204th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 1

GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (To Aug. 7) WARSAW – Poland marks 81st anniversary of its war-time Warsaw uprising against the Nazi occupation.

CHINA – 98th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2025 (to Aug 25) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6

HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 80th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 80th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks.

EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (to Aug 24). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 12

GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 14 ISLAMABAD – 78th anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

NEW DELHI – 78th anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. TOKYO – 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two.

LIECHTENSTEIN – 219th anniversary of Independence. TRALEE, Ireland - 2025 Rose of Tralee International Festival (To Aug 19) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17 Bolivia - Bolivia holds presidential election.

Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election. Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day.

MOSCOW – 33rd Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 21 DAMASCUS, Syria - 12th anniversary of nerve gas attack that killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY - 36th anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. Taiwan – Referendum election to decide whether the Maanshan-2 nuclear power plant should restart - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24 WARSAW - Poland marks the 36th anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

KYIV – 34th anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON DC – 213th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.

PARIS – 81st anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27

VENICE, Italy – 82nd Venice International Film Festival (to September 6). BUSAN, Republic of Korea – APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting (EMM) (To Aug. 28). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers. (To Aug. 29)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich. (To Aug. 30)

