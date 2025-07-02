Azerbaijan summons Russian ambassador over 'unfriendly actions'

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Baku on Wednesday to protest what it called Moscow's "unfriendly actions" amid a diplomatic row between the two countries. The South Caucasus country expressed "serious concern" over Russian police actions against ethnic Azerbaijanis during recent raids in Russia. Two men died in those raids, and Azerbaijan has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

The foreign ministry said it also condemned a lack of transparency by Moscow over the downing last year of an Azerbaijani passenger plane that Baku says was shot down accidentally by Russia, killing 38 people. Baku said the events, and Russia's responses to them, were having a "detrimental impact on bilateral ties."

