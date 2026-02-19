Left Menu

Italy Urges IPC Reversal on Russian and Belarusian Athletes at Paralympics

Italy has called for a reversal of the International Paralympic Committee's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under national flags. The move, Italy argues, contradicts the Olympic spirit amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Paralympics will start on March 6, 2024.

Updated: 19-02-2026 20:20 IST
Italy has made a fervent plea to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to reconsider its decision permitting Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate under their national flags in the upcoming Winter Paralympics.

The call from Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Sports Minister Andrea Abodi underscores widespread international opposition, tied to Russia's ongoing involvement in Ukraine.

Set to commence on March 6, the Paralympics will see a limited number of these athletes compete as neutral independents, with the debate over their participation drawing significant political and diplomatic attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

