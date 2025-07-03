Opposition Backs Motion to Remove Embattled Judge
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that opposition parties have agreed to support the motion to remove Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma, following a fire incident at his residence that revealed burnt banknotes. The decision on which house the motion will be introduced is still pending.
Prominent opposition parties are leaning towards endorsing the motion for the removal of Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma, according to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The initial steps of the process, including arranging supporting signatures, are expected to commence shortly.
The government has not yet clarified whether the motion will be placed in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. A minimum of 100 signatures from MPs in Lok Sabha or 50 in Rajya Sabha is necessary for the motion to proceed.
An inquiry tied to corruption allegations led the Supreme Court to find Judge Varma culpable. Despite pressure, including a written plea from the then-Chief Justice to resign, the judge remains in the Allahabad High Court without judicial responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
