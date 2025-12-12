Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Kejriwal Criticizes Corruption and Calls for Accountability
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has sharply criticized Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for the tragic nightclub fire in Arpora that resulted in 25 deaths last week.
Addressing a public gathering in South Goa, Kejriwal accused the nightclub of operating without necessary permits by bribing government officials. He questioned Goa's administration, alleging pervasive corruption and stressing the urgent need for a public apology from Sawant.
Kejriwal further claimed the club had bypassed essential legal requirements, maintaining operations through regular bribes despite demolition orders. He urged for a focus on safety across establishments, drawing a stark contrast with development efforts in Punjab by AAP.
