Uttar Pradesh Clears Land for NSG Hub in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the allocation of eight acres of land in Ayodhya to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for an NSG hub, aimed at enhancing security in the sensitive temple town. The move signifies the state's commitment to improving security infrastructure.

The Uttar Pradesh government has given the green light for the allocation of eight acres of land in Ayodhya to be leased to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the establishment of a National Security Guard (NSG) hub. The decision, taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is geared towards strengthening security in the region, which includes sensitive areas and establishments.

According to UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, this allocation is in response to enhanced security needs in Ayodhya and surrounding regions. The land, located in the Gaura Barik Cantonment area under Ayodhya Sadar tehsil, will be transferred at no cost but with specific conditions, as a one-time exception to avoid setting a precedent.

The strategic location of this land is expected to enhance the deployment and operation of elite NSG commandos, thereby improving rapid response capabilities in the area. This development underscores the state government's dedication to ensuring robust security measures in Ayodhya, which is frequently visited by devotees from across the globe.

