Cyber Criminals Busted in Jharkhand's Giridih: Fake KYC Scams Exposed

Four cybercriminals were apprehended in Jharkhand's Giridih district for defrauding individuals through fake APK files claiming to be KYC updates. The police seized mobile phones and SIM cards. Accused have multiple pending cases of cyber fraud across different police stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:30 IST
In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, police in Jharkhand's Giridih district have arrested four individuals accused of defrauding people with fake APK files masquerading as KYC updates for banks and other services. The arrested individuals allegedly targeted victims under the guise of updating their banking and Aadhaar credentials, exploiting users' trust to commit fraud.

Police officials confirmed that the alleged cybercriminals were captured in the Jhijhri area near the Giridih bus stand. Their operations came to light through information collected on the Pratibimb portal, which flagged them for suspicious activities.

Identified as Dipu Kumar Mandal alias Deepak Mandal, Chhote Mandal, Shravan Rai, and Mohit Kumar Mandal, the accused were found with five mobile phones and six SIM cards. Authorities have linked one of the accused, Chhote Mandal, to 65 outstanding cases of cyber fraud in Telangana-Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

