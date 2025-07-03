France Urges Immediate Release of Citizens Detained in Iran
France has called for the immediate release of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, detained in Iran for over three years. The French government refutes espionage charges against them, asserting their detainment is arbitrary and akin to torture. Iran accuses them of spying for Israel's Mossad, which France denies.
France has issued a strong demand for the release of two citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who have been held in Iran for more than three years. The French government considers the espionage charges reportedly filed against them to be baseless and unfounded.
According to France, the duo is being kept in conditions similar to torture inside Tehran's notorious Evin prison, and proper consular access has been denied to them. Reports claim Iran has accused the pair of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, although Iranian state media has not confirmed this.
The detention is part of a broader trend where Iran's Revolutionary Guards have imprisoned numerous foreign and dual nationals, allegedly on espionage charges. Rights groups and Western nations accuse Tehran of using these detainees as leverage, a claim Tehran denies. This case has further strained the already tense relations between France and Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Tehran Amid Nuclear Conflict
Turmoil in Tehran: Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Amidst Nuclear Tensions
Stranded in Tehran: The Indian Tourist's Long Road Home
Escalation in Tehran: Israeli Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites
Tehran in Turmoil: Escalating Middle East Conflict