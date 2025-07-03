Russian Dissidents Appeal for Mass Prisoner Release in Peace Talks

Eleven jailed Russian dissidents have made a global appeal for the mass release of both Russian political prisoners and Ukrainian civilians detained by Russia, totaling an estimated 10,000 individuals. These calls are part of the ongoing peace negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

The group of dissidents, whose open letter was made public by Reuters, stressed that alongside prisoners of war, thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being held as hostages in areas under Russian control. Recent peace talks have seen exchanges of captured soldiers, yet little progress has been made in achieving a ceasefire, despite international efforts.

The petitioners, including both young activists and seasoned dissidents, emphasize the need for an 'all for all' exchange of detainees, urging world leaders to prioritize this humanitarian issue in any future agreements. The dissidents' statement was bolstered by support from Russian Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov, highlighting the critical need for action to address the injustices faced by these individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)