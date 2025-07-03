Crypto Conmen Exposed: Five Arrested in Rs 57 Lakh Fraud

Delhi Police have arrested five persons involved in a fraudulent scheme that swindled a man out of Rs 57 lakh under the guise of a cryptocurrency transaction, officials revealed on Thursday.

The suspects, residents of Punjab, Noida, and Haryana, conned the victim by falsely promising to deliver a cryptocurrency known as Tether. They conducted the fraudulent transaction at an office and fled with the cash without fulfilling their promise.

Authorities managed to recover the stolen funds and are continuing their efforts to catch the main perpetrator, Shivam. The operation was uncovered after the complainant approached the Karol Bagh Police Station, leading to the arrests following an investigation involving CCTV analysis and tracking leads.

