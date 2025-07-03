Left Menu

Crypto Conmen Exposed: Five Arrested in Rs 57 Lakh Fraud

Delhi Police apprehended five individuals for defrauding Rs 57 lakh under the pretense of a cryptocurrency deal. The accused, hailing from various regions, used an SUV and scooters in their crime. The police recovered the full amount and are pursuing the mastermind, Shivam, who remains elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:28 IST
Crypto Conmen Exposed: Five Arrested in Rs 57 Lakh Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have arrested five persons involved in a fraudulent scheme that swindled a man out of Rs 57 lakh under the guise of a cryptocurrency transaction, officials revealed on Thursday.

The suspects, residents of Punjab, Noida, and Haryana, conned the victim by falsely promising to deliver a cryptocurrency known as Tether. They conducted the fraudulent transaction at an office and fled with the cash without fulfilling their promise.

Authorities managed to recover the stolen funds and are continuing their efforts to catch the main perpetrator, Shivam. The operation was uncovered after the complainant approached the Karol Bagh Police Station, leading to the arrests following an investigation involving CCTV analysis and tracking leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025