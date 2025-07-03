Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Police Officer Faces Government Wrath

Additional Superintendent of Police Narayan Baramani sought voluntary retirement after feeling publicly humiliated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a rally. The incident highlights tensions between the state's police force and government, with opposition leaders alleging damage to police morale and self-respect.

A political controversy has arisen after Additional Superintendent of Police Narayan Baramani requested voluntary retirement following an uncomfortable encounter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a Congress rally in Belagavi.

The incident took a toll on Baramani, who felt humiliated when the CM publicly reproached him amidst a protest by suspected BJP workers.

Opposition leader R Ashoka shared his opinion, claiming that the government's actions have demoralized the police force and disrespected public officials, sparking widespread debate about leadership and the morale within state institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

