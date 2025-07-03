Controversy Erupts: Police Officer Faces Government Wrath

A political controversy has arisen after Additional Superintendent of Police Narayan Baramani requested voluntary retirement following an uncomfortable encounter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a Congress rally in Belagavi.

The incident took a toll on Baramani, who felt humiliated when the CM publicly reproached him amidst a protest by suspected BJP workers.

Opposition leader R Ashoka shared his opinion, claiming that the government's actions have demoralized the police force and disrespected public officials, sparking widespread debate about leadership and the morale within state institutions.

