Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russian Battery Plant Production
Ukrainian drones targeted a Russian battery manufacturing plant in the Lipetsk region, causing explosions and halting production. The attack, announced by the Ukrainian military, took place overnight and was disclosed via a statement on Telegram. This incident marks another phase in ongoing regional tensions.
Kyiv
In a bold overnight operation, Ukrainian drones successfully targeted a Russian battery manufacturing plant located in the Lipetsk region, the Ukrainian military reported on Thursday.
The attack was executed with precision, causing significant explosions that disrupted and halted plant production, according to a statement released on the Telegram app.
This latest incident underscores the ongoing regional tensions, highlighting the escalating military strategies between the two nations.
