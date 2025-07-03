Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russian Battery Plant Production

Ukrainian drones targeted a Russian battery manufacturing plant in the Lipetsk region, causing explosions and halting production. The attack, announced by the Ukrainian military, took place overnight and was disclosed via a statement on Telegram. This incident marks another phase in ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ukraine

In a bold overnight operation, Ukrainian drones successfully targeted a Russian battery manufacturing plant located in the Lipetsk region, the Ukrainian military reported on Thursday.

The attack was executed with precision, causing significant explosions that disrupted and halted plant production, according to a statement released on the Telegram app.

This latest incident underscores the ongoing regional tensions, highlighting the escalating military strategies between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

