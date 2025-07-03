Major Drug Bust: Smack Worth Rs 35 Lakh Seized at Indo-Nepal Border
Uttar Pradesh Police, in collaboration with the Sashastra Seema Bal, arrested Shah Alam Ansari at the Indo-Nepal border with smack worth Rs 35 lakh. Ansari, a resident of Mahrajganj district, confessed to being a key supplier of drugs. He is booked under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.
In a significant crackdown, Uttar Pradesh Police and the Sashastra Seema Bal apprehended a drug peddler with smack valued at Rs 35 lakh at the Indo-Nepal border.
The accused, Shah Alam Ansari, was caught during a routine check at the Danda head bridge, as officials intensify efforts to combat drug trafficking.
Ansari, who confessed to supplying narcotics to local youths, has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with further investigations planned.
