Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Smack Worth Rs 35 Lakh Seized at Indo-Nepal Border

Uttar Pradesh Police, in collaboration with the Sashastra Seema Bal, arrested Shah Alam Ansari at the Indo-Nepal border with smack worth Rs 35 lakh. Ansari, a resident of Mahrajganj district, confessed to being a key supplier of drugs. He is booked under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarpradesh | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:30 IST
Major Drug Bust: Smack Worth Rs 35 Lakh Seized at Indo-Nepal Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Uttar Pradesh Police and the Sashastra Seema Bal apprehended a drug peddler with smack valued at Rs 35 lakh at the Indo-Nepal border.

The accused, Shah Alam Ansari, was caught during a routine check at the Danda head bridge, as officials intensify efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Ansari, who confessed to supplying narcotics to local youths, has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with further investigations planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025