Dhananjay Singh Acquitted: A 15-Year Legal Battle Ends

Former MP Dhananjay Singh has been acquitted in a double murder case dating back to 2010. The special court's verdict comes after years of legal proceedings involving allegations of murder over a contract dispute. Singh had faced various legal challenges, including charges of extortion and kidnapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:00 IST
In a significant legal development, a special court has acquitted former Member of Parliament Dhananjay Singh in a double murder case that has spanned over 15 years. Special Judge Sadiq Siddiqui of the MP-MLA court found Singh not guilty after reviewing arguments and evidence.

The case revolved around the April 1, 2010 murders of Sanjay Nishad and Nandlal Nishad, reportedly over a contract dispute in Kerakat. Initially, police cleared Singh and other accused of charges, but subsequent investigation by the CBCID led to a formal chargesheet.

This verdict marks the end of a prolonged legal saga for Singh, who has been entangled in other legal issues, including extortion and kidnapping allegations. His political journey included key roles within the BSP and a brief independent tenure from the Malhani constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

