Maharashtra's Battle Against Hydro Ganja and Synthetic Drugs Intensifies

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the challenges posed by 'hydro' ganja and synthetic drugs. He detailed efforts to combat drug trafficking via ports and courier services. Amid increased crackdowns, legal amendments are underway to strengthen anti-drug laws, emphasizing zero tolerance and coordination with states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has flagged 'hydro' ganja as a significant hurdle for the state's anti-drug efforts, amplifying concerns over synthetic drugs. Both central and state governments are ramping up their measures to tackle the burgeoning drug problem.

Discussing the issue during a legislative council session, Fadnavis noted the rising number of drug-related cases due to intensified anti-drug operations. He pointed out the strategic use of ports in Gujarat and Maharashtra for smuggling substances concealed in cargo, with advanced scanners now installed for detecting such contraband.

The Chief Minister shared recent arrests, including two Indonesian nationals apprehended with a substantial haul of hydroponic ganja. The government is pushing for legal reforms to stringently charge repeat offenders, aiming for a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking.

