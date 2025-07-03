Maharashtra's Battle Against Hydro Ganja and Synthetic Drugs Intensifies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has flagged 'hydro' ganja as a significant hurdle for the state's anti-drug efforts, amplifying concerns over synthetic drugs. Both central and state governments are ramping up their measures to tackle the burgeoning drug problem.

Discussing the issue during a legislative council session, Fadnavis noted the rising number of drug-related cases due to intensified anti-drug operations. He pointed out the strategic use of ports in Gujarat and Maharashtra for smuggling substances concealed in cargo, with advanced scanners now installed for detecting such contraband.

The Chief Minister shared recent arrests, including two Indonesian nationals apprehended with a substantial haul of hydroponic ganja. The government is pushing for legal reforms to stringently charge repeat offenders, aiming for a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking.

