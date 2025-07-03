Deadly Russian Airstrike Targets Ukraine's Odesa Port

A Russian airstrike struck the Ukrainian city of Odesa, a key export hub, resulting in two deaths and six injuries, including two foreign nationals, Ukrainian officials reported on Thursday.

The attack is a significant blow to Ukraine as approximately 90% of the nation's exports, including essential cereal grains, pass through the Odesa seaport. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba confirmed that an Iskander missile had struck a berth where operations were underway, damaging vital infrastructural components of the port.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this attack is not an isolated event but part of Russia's broader strategy to destabilize Ukraine's economy and compromise global food security. Moscow has intensified its strikes on ports after the establishment of Ukraine's maritime export corridor in the Black Sea.