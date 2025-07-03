Left Menu

Deadly Russian Airstrike Targets Ukraine's Odesa Port

A Russian airstrike hit a crucial Ukrainian export hub in Odesa, killing two and injuring six, including two foreigners. The attack is part of Russia's ongoing campaign against Ukraine's economy and global food security. Facilities in Odesa, vital for grain exports, were heavily damaged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:18 IST
Deadly Russian Airstrike Targets Ukraine's Odesa Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian airstrike struck the Ukrainian city of Odesa, a key export hub, resulting in two deaths and six injuries, including two foreign nationals, Ukrainian officials reported on Thursday.

The attack is a significant blow to Ukraine as approximately 90% of the nation's exports, including essential cereal grains, pass through the Odesa seaport. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba confirmed that an Iskander missile had struck a berth where operations were underway, damaging vital infrastructural components of the port.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this attack is not an isolated event but part of Russia's broader strategy to destabilize Ukraine's economy and compromise global food security. Moscow has intensified its strikes on ports after the establishment of Ukraine's maritime export corridor in the Black Sea.

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025