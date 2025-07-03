Delhi's Drive to Tackle the End-of-Life Vehicle Conundrum

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has promised that the Delhi government will put forth "all out efforts" to resolve issues arising from the ban on end-of-life vehicles. Gupta highlighted emotional connections residents have with vehicles gifted by loved ones.

The ban, following a Supreme Court judgment, affects diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years. Reports have emerged of authorities impounding these vehicles, and Gupta criticized past governments for neglecting air pollution control.

To address air quality, Gupta assured that measures like smog guns, mechanical sweeping, and planting 70 lakh saplings are being implemented. The government aims to combat pollution and protect the environment through these strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)