South Korea military secured person crossing North Korean border on Thursday
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-07-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 05:17 IST
South Korea's military secured a person who crossed the border from North Korea on Thursday night, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Friday.
The crossing will be investigated by related agencies, the JCS said in a statement.
